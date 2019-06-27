LONDON — Supreme might be a hot brand on the shop floor, but on Thursday it failed to sizzle on the auction block.

A rare collection of 131 Supreme skateboard decks issued between 2011 and 2019 was sold at auction on Thursday for 100,000 pounds, at the lower end of its estimated range of 100,000 pounds to 150,000 pounds.

The Bonhams auction space on New Bond Street was fairly empty, with about 23 bidders in attendance and about a dozen more on the phone. A Chinese telephone bidder purchased the lot within one minute at Bonhams London Modern and Contemporary Art sale, with each deck valued at an average of 763 pounds.

Although the Supreme lot was unusual in a catalogue filled with paintings, sculptures and installations, some of the skateboards did feature collaborations with artists, such as The Chapman Brothers, Urs Fischer, Cindy Sherman, Nan Goldin and Mike Kelley. Some showcased pop culture images such as Bruce Lee, “The Godfather” and The Cat in the Hat.

Another key item in the auction was Oscar Murillo’s “Untitled (Fried Chick), 2012.” That sold for 80,000 pounds, at the bottom end of its price range.

An average Supreme skateboard retails between 49 pounds and 88 pounds on the brand’s official web site. On the streetwear resale site StockX, the majority of the Supreme decks are priced between 50 pounds and 200 pounds.

Some of the most expensive decks at the Bonhams sale Thursday included Urs Fischer’s trio collaboration from 2016, titled “Toasted,” “Baked” and “Fried,” featuring images of a burning cigarette, which would cost one 1,532 pounds to buy.

That’s still cheaper than today’s deal, but when it comes to Chinese diehard fans of Supreme, money is not an issue.