This year’s RxArt party, held on Nov. 8 at 432 Park Avenue (New York’s highest residential building), will honor artist Rashid Johnson and Warby Parker cofounder Neil Blumenthal.

The party is an annual fundraising event benefiting RxArt, whose mission is to “help children heal through visual art by commissioning contemporary artists to transform children’s hospitals into engaging and inspiring environments.”

Johnson is being recognized with the RxArt inspiration award, for his “extraordinary multidisciplinary practice and creativity.” He will make his directorial debut next year with the film “Native Son,” adapted from Richard Wright’s novel and starring Ashton Sanders. Also next year, RxArt will unveil a site-specific installation by Johnson at a new children’s clinic in Indio, Calif., which will serve some 60,000 patients annually.

Blumenthal is a board member of RxArt, and will receive the RxArt innovation award.