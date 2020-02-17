After producing season after season of fashion catalogues with coverlines such as “The Great Spring Escape” and “Glamor: Then, Now, Always,” Saks Fifth Avenue stepped out of its stylish comfort zone with its recent fall issue, entitled, “No Apologies: Inspiring women on owning their power.”

That catalogue featured models such as Adesuwa Aighewi and Kenya Kinski-Jones, with quotes about how they amplify their personal traits. “I don’t apologize for…. my hair. I wasn’t what people were used to, and then I realized there’s power in the way I look,” and “You don’t have to make yourself small. It’s okay to own your own voice and space,” the former and latter, said, respectively.

The retailer is continuing to emphasize strong women in its upcoming spring catalogue. Rashida Jones, Kinski-Jones’ half-sister, will appear on the cover of the catalogue, themed, “Uncommon,” dressed head-to-toe in Bottega Veneta, including trench, sequin dress and green lattice clutch. Jones also models a long Valentino panther jungle-print gown with a rose-colored sequin bodice.

“Uncommon” refers to the women featured and the fashion they wear in images photographed by Ellen von Unwerth. “They embrace their individuality and what makes them uncommon,” said Emily Essner, Saks Fifth Avenue’s senior vice president of marketing and digital. “Our campaign celebrates uncommon ideas, traits, strengths, ‘superpowers’, style, beauty and qualities that may have once been considered unconventional, but now set one apart as an extraordinary individual.”

Pat Cleveland wears a beaming smile and shimmering pastel Akris suit; Valentina Sampaio, Etro’s long hippy dress with a paisley border; Marquita Pingh, Dolce & Gabbana’s dress tied over one shoulder and worn over a bra; Lion Babe’s Jillian Hervey, Valentino’s shirtdress; Coco Rocha, The Row, and Anna Cleveland, Bottega Veneta.

“We’re making a bold statement about what makes us all different and special,” said Essner. “Rashida has an uncommon background and uncommon interests and is able to tell the power of being different. She’s an actor, director, producer and #TimesUp member. She’s serious and she’s funny, she’s Jewish and African-American. She’s the epitome of ‘uncommon.’

“The ‘No Apologies’ campaign felt just right for fall,” Essner said. “With the zeitgeist and #TimesUp, we tried to design something with universal appeal. Everybody feels uncommon.”

Between the covers of the 2020 Spring fashion book, Saks senior vice president and fashion director Roopal Patel takes a stand on the season’s top 10 trends with an “It List” that includes neutrals; easy, fluid suits; shorts; vibrant-colored flowing dresses; crisp white dresses; luxed-up denim; artisanal luxury with raw and organic nature-inspired details; fierce sunset hues, and pouches.

“Uncommon” includes quotes from designers such as Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee, and Stella McCartney, whose spring collections highlight Patel‘s picks.

“Bottega is a brand that’s grounded in reality,” said Lee. “It’s not about excess or frivolity or costumes.”

“From day one, I didn’t use leathers, feathers, fur or any animal glue in my business. I recently came to a realization and have referred to myself as a farmer, not just a fashion designer. In the fashion industry, we’re taking a unit of a crop and moving it – that’s why it’s important for me to work with sustainable materials like organic cotton,” said McCartney. “Organic cotton is simply a better product – it grows faster, rejuvenates the soil and requires less water. I also developed a viscose that’s traceable back to its sustainably managed forest of origin. My goal is to always have a healthy balance. At the end of the day, I have to create a luxurious product and deliver on the promise of desirability.”