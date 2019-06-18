Alexandra Shipp talked to us about her role in "Dark Phoenix" and "Shaft" and why X-Men should be re-named X-Women. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “A lot of people have been asking me about when Jen [Lawrence]’s character in “X-men” says, ‘Why don’t you call it the X-Women, because the women are always saving the guys a—s,'” says Shipp, who portrays Storm in the franchise. ⁣ ⁣ After the film’s box-office flop, it might not be such a bad idea. “I’m like, it makes total sense. And they’re like, ‘OK, well who would you want on the team?’ And I’m like, the same team! It’s been called the X-Men the whole time, and we’ve been on the team. Change it to X-Women and y’all stay put. Stay put.” ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @ktauer ⁣⁣ 📸: @lexieblacklock ⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ #wwdeye⁣⁣ #AlexandraShipp ⁣⁣ #darkphoenix⁣⁣ #xmen