HIGH AND LOW: Gosha Rubchinskiy’s buzzy skate label Rassvet has embarked on a cultural collaboration, creating a limited-edition capsule collection with the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. Nine pieces — three shirts and six skateboards featuring paintings by Gauguin — will be offered for sale beginning June 22, tying in with the June 19 opening of the “Shchukin: Biography of a Collection” exhibition at the Moscow museum. The launch will be celebrated Tuesday evening with an event at the CDG Trading Museum in Paris.