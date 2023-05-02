Retrosuperfuture Debuts Gaming-ready Eyewear with Razer

GAME-WEAR: When it comes to the metaverse and gaming, no other sense is more involved than sight.

In its first venture into Web3, niche eyewear brand Retrosuperfuture has teamed up with Razer, the Irvine, Calif.-based lifestyle brand which specializes in hardware such as peripherals and gaming laptops, software including game optimizers and payment services.

Orchestrated by D-Cave, the consumer marketplace of digital and physical wearables founded by Stefano Rosso, which also provides services as an agency, connecting the metaverse, gaming, fashion and entertainment worlds, the partnership marks Razer’s first foray into fashion eyewear.

“The collection of eyewear blends the best of both worlds,” said Daniel Beckerman, founder and chief executive officer of Retrosuperfuture. “The result is a harmonious union of style and function, technical eyewear that is not only stylish but also built to withstand the rigors of intense gaming sessions,” he said.

Dubbed Razersuperfuture, the mask-like sunglass style features a chunky acetate frame and photochromic lenses for indoor and outdoor use, as well as a blue-light protection finish apt for gaming sessions. Razer’s tagline “For Gamers. By Gamers” is engraved on the lenses while the brand’s green logo and serial number appear on the right wand.

Addie Tan, associate director of business development at Razer, highlighted Razer’s ambition to “outfit every aspect of the gamers’ world,” from gaming sessions to everyday activities.

The sunglasses will hit Razer’s e-commerce and Retrosuperfuture’s stores on Friday, retailing at $239.

The Retrosuperfuture x Razer sunglasses. Courtesy of D-Cave

“We believe gaming and Web 3.0 will change the world for the upcoming generations and our role is to be there to facilitate and enhance the best lifestyle projects for this new group of digital culture communities,” said Rosso.

A former Diesel North America CEO and the son of OTB founder Renzo Rosso, Stefano Rosso launched D-Cave with partner Furio Giraldi in 2020. He is also the CEO of Brave Virtual Xperience, or BVX, a new company set up in 2021 by OTB to help brands across its portfolio develop projects, products and initiatives intended for the metaverse.

Renzo Rosso’s family investment company Red Circle took a majority stake in Retrosuperfuture in 2019. The brand founded in 2007 by Beckerman has developed a range of collaborations over the years with high-end labels including Off-White, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Paco Rabanne, APC, Carhartt and Vans.