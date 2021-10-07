Re/Done Teams Up With The Jeans Redesign Project

×
LA-based label Re/Done has teamed up with The Jeans Redesign Project to today debut a capsule of responsible jeans.

A look from Re/Done x The
A look from Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign Project. Courtesy Image

L.A.-based label Re/Done has teamed up with The Jeans Redesign Project to debut a capsule of responsible jeans today. Since its inception in 2014, the brand has gained a cult-like following for its vintage-inspired denim and ready-to-wear. Over the last year, the brand expanded with its first three retail locations in Malibu, on Melrose in Los Angeles and the Hamptons.

A look from Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign Project
A look from Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign Project. Courtesy Image

The Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign capsule includes three pairs of responsibly sourced 100 percent cotton classic jeans with a 1970s look. They come in boot-cut, stove pipe and ultra-high-rise wide-legged styles with vintage, light blue washes from $265 to $295 in sizes 23 to 32.

A look from Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign Project
A look from Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign Project. Courtesy Image

Each product falls within the “framework and set of guidelines launched by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in 2019 by over 80 denim experts in an industry-wide effort to establish minimum requirements and certify durability, material health, recyclability and traceability,” the brand noted. Additionally, each piece sports a QR code on the handtag with tracing information, incorporates recycled hardware and bio-based patches, and will be packaged in recycled, oxo-biodegradable poly bags. 

A look from Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign Project
A look from Re/Done x The Jeans Redesign Project. Courtesy Image

 

