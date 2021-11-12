×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch in ‘Advanced’ Discussions to Merge Platforms

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Reigniting the Power of American Fashion

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just One Eye in Los Angeles

The in-store shop was created with a focus on midcentury California design and a commitment to repurposing vintage product.

Some looks from Re/Done's core assortment.
Some looks from Re/Done's core assortment. courtesy shot.

Re/Done, the Los Angeles denim and ready-to-wear brand, will open a 300-square-foot heritage-inspired shop-in-shop inside Los Angeles shopping destination Just One Eye on Saturday.

The in-store shop was created with a focus on midcentury California design and a commitment to repurposing vintage product. It is designed with a reupholstered Pierre Paulin Pacha Lounge Chair using vintage Levi’s; an original Eames shelving unit with authentic fiberglass panels, and red oxide clothing racks inspired by classic midcentury modern architecture.

Just One Eye, the art-filled boutique at 915 North Sycamore Avenue, features one-of-a kind artwork alongside designer women’s and men’s wear.

“Not only is Just One Eye one of my favorite shops worldwide, the owner Paola [Russo] was the very first person to buy Re/Done for her store. We love the way she explores the intersection between high art, fashion and design, and are so glad we could put our heads together to create this beautiful space that speaks to both our brands,” said Sean Barron, chief executive officer and cofounder of Re/Done.

Related Galleries

Russo told WWD, “Re/Done brings a sense of California ease that so many can relate to. Just One Eye is happy to carry the brand that brings modern Levi’s that can be paired high and low.”

Re/Done’s merchandise mix includes one-of-a-kind reconstructed Levi’s; Re/Done/Hanes recycled Ts, and heritage-inspired rtw. In addition to Re/Done’s core and seasonal assortments, vintage marketplace collectibles will also be available for sale. Retail prices on the rtw range from $85 to $1,295.

In partnership with Leadapron, a selection of rare, first-edition and vintage books will be part of the offerings. The books include a signed edition of William Klein’s “Close Up”; one of 1,000 copies of Francesco Clemente’s signed “Watercolours,” and one of 10,000 copes of Richard Prince’s “Good Life.” Hand-picked vintage homeware from Object LA will also be on display and available for purchase.

Re/Done opened a location in Miami’s Design District last month, joining stores in Malibu, Los Angeles and East Hampton, along with a shop-in-shop at Selfridge’s in London. The collection is available in over 50 countries, including at such retailers as Boon the Shop, Net-a-porter, Le Bon Marché and Matches, along with the Re/Done website.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Re/Done Ramps Up Retail With Melrose Avenue Flagship in L.A.

Re/Done Teams Up With The Jeans Redesign Project

Just One Eye Opens in L.A.’s  Buzzy Sycamore District

 

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad