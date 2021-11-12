Re/Done to Open Shop-in-shop Inside Just One Eye in Los Angeles

Re/Done, the Los Angeles denim and ready-to-wear brand, will open a 300-square-foot heritage-inspired shop-in-shop inside Los Angeles shopping destination Just One Eye on Saturday.

The in-store shop was created with a focus on midcentury California design and a commitment to repurposing vintage product. It is designed with a reupholstered Pierre Paulin Pacha Lounge Chair using vintage Levi’s; an original Eames shelving unit with authentic fiberglass panels, and red oxide clothing racks inspired by classic midcentury modern architecture.

Just One Eye, the art-filled boutique at 915 North Sycamore Avenue, features one-of-a kind artwork alongside designer women’s and men’s wear.

“Not only is Just One Eye one of my favorite shops worldwide, the owner Paola [Russo] was the very first person to buy Re/Done for her store. We love the way she explores the intersection between high art, fashion and design, and are so glad we could put our heads together to create this beautiful space that speaks to both our brands,” said Sean Barron, chief executive officer and cofounder of Re/Done.

Russo told WWD, “Re/Done brings a sense of California ease that so many can relate to. Just One Eye is happy to carry the brand that brings modern Levi’s that can be paired high and low.”

Re/Done’s merchandise mix includes one-of-a-kind reconstructed Levi’s; Re/Done/Hanes recycled Ts, and heritage-inspired rtw. In addition to Re/Done’s core and seasonal assortments, vintage marketplace collectibles will also be available for sale. Retail prices on the rtw range from $85 to $1,295.

In partnership with Leadapron, a selection of rare, first-edition and vintage books will be part of the offerings. The books include a signed edition of William Klein’s “Close Up”; one of 1,000 copies of Francesco Clemente’s signed “Watercolours,” and one of 10,000 copes of Richard Prince’s “Good Life.” Hand-picked vintage homeware from Object LA will also be on display and available for purchase.

Re/Done opened a location in Miami’s Design District last month, joining stores in Malibu, Los Angeles and East Hampton, along with a shop-in-shop at Selfridge’s in London. The collection is available in over 50 countries, including at such retailers as Boon the Shop, Net-a-porter, Le Bon Marché and Matches, along with the Re/Done website.

