Luxury handbag resale firm Rebag has opened two new locations in Los Angeles, one in Beverly Hills and the other in Melrose.

The resale firm already operates two sites in Manhattan, one at the corner of 57th Street and Madison Avenue and the other at 390 West Broadway in SoHo. It also operates a web site and app.

For the new stores, the Beverly Hills location at 9546 Brighton Way is the first Rebag door on two levels. The first floor is host to the firm’s signature Rebag bar, where customers selling bags can head for authentication and valuation. The entire process to sell a bag remains within a 60-minute time frame. The second level houses hundreds of bags for purchase. The Melrose site at 8461 Melrose Place is located in an ivy-covered building in an area that includes luxury brands such as Oscar de la Renta and Monique Lhuillier and newer digitally native brands such as Glossier and Away.

Rebag chief executive officer Charles Gorra explained the decision to head to the West Coast: “From an online perspective, Los Angeles is our strongest market. Over the past four years, we developed a wide customer base in the area digitally, and so it was very organic to expand our retail footprint there.”

Gorra said internal data pointed to strong clusters around both L.A. neighborhoods, and the firm elected to open both at the same time to “reach both audiences locally.”

The firm is reviewing options for additional stores. “We are being opportunistic and monitoring various markets,” he said.

All four stores include the Rebag Bar. Shoppers can shop both the online and in-store inventories.

Also new for the resale firm is its Rebag Infinity option. The option lets customers exchange a Rebag purchase within the past six months for a new handbag. The exchange gives the customer a 70 percent store credit for the previously purchased bag that is then applied to the cost of the new Rebag handbag.