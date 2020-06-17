Starting today, Rebag will offer an array of accessories including sunglasses, hats, scarves, shawls, charms, keychains, belts, gloves, leather goods and more.

Luxury brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci will be included in the launch, opening up the ability for instant upfront payment or Rebag Credit in the new categories for sellers.

With eyes on securing handbag expertise, Rebag’s chief executive officer and founder Charles Gorra said in a statement that the expansion will “broaden our knowledge and continue to share it with our customers.”

The company, which was founded in 2014, recently closed a $15 million Series D funding round in May. The fund-raising followed the launch of its proprietary pricing tool Clair, which reduced Rebag’s appraisal process to “minutes.”

Rebag’s latest funding round will advance technology investments and scale up Rebag’s Infinity Program. Additionally, Gorra said the Clair platform will be made available for all categories.

Rebag operates nine stores across the U.S., with locations in Miami and Santa Anita, Calif., having reopened in early June. Its locations in New York City have no reopening date set yet, but the city is already into its first phase of reopening with the ability of stores to do curbside pickup and returns.

In other resale news, The RealReal’s stores in Los Angeles and San Francisco reopened as of Monday for shopping, personal styling appointments and consignment appointments. The resale company began offering curbside consignment and return drop-offs, as well as takeout and curbside delivery from its CaféCafé.

