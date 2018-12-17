Luxury handbag resale firm Rebag has opened its fifth store in the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center mall.

The store in downtown Manhattan at 185 Greenwich Street represents the handbag firm’s first mall location. It is also its third New York City site. Two other stores were opened earlier this year on the West Coast in Los Angeles, one in Beverly Hills and the other in Melrose Place. The Madison Avenue store in midtown Manhattan opened earlier this year, as well. The first store in SoHo was opened last fall as a pop-up, then was converted to a permanent location, also earlier this year.

Rebag’s neighbors in the Westfield center mall include Dior Beauty, Breitling, mattress firm Casper and the Apple Store. The store features Rebag’s signature Rebag Bar, where consumers can check in with their handbags and get an estimate on their value. Also a feature in the store is the company’s Hermès Birkin Wall, which shows all available Birkin bags at the store.

Following the opening at Oculus, Rebag will start exploring growth and traffic at U.S. mall sites.

Charles Gorra, founder and chief executive officer of Rebag, said of his firm’s goal of opening up more mall locations: “We found that malls are thriving ecosystems in this country, with shoppers visiting and seeking the same premium shopping experience and brands one would find from a stand-alone luxury boutique.”