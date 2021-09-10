Rebecca Minkoff Produces NFTs of Her Collection

Rebecca Minkoff, who will be presenting her fall/holiday line today, has produced NFTs of the collection to showcase the products to the public.

Ten images were photographed by Cass Bird and will be available for auction through Open Sea on Sept. 11. Bird photographed the capsule on IMG model Gizele Oliveira. In addition to the photography images, consumers will be able to purchase Digital Designs of the capsule as NFTs on Dematerialise. Minkoff is the first female American designer to product NFTs of her collection.

Minkoff’s capsule is based on her original “I Love New York” T-shirt, which launched her in business 20 years ago. The line features statement leather jackets, graffiti style graphics, studs and fringe.

A look from Rebecca Minkoff ’s “I Love New York” capsule, which will be an NFT. Cass Bird

“New York has always been at the root of my inspiration for my company and a muse for my brand. As I reflect on 20 years since launching my brand with an ‘I Love NY’ T-shirt, I wanted to create a capsule collection that embraced the love for this resilient city and celebrate the roots from where the Rebecca Minkoff brand first grew,” Minkoff said.

Proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will go toward The Female Founder Collective Grant Program. The grants will be given to female founders in New York City who were impacted by COVID-19 to support their businesses.

Minkoff has also partnered with Yahoo Ryot Lab, to develop an immersive gallery that will live online showcase the Rebecca Minkoff NFTs and portrait photography by Bird.

Minkoff’s see now, buy now collection, which will be delivered in a month, is featured on her site for preorder. “With COVID-19 and factory constraints, we couldn’t have it immediately,” she said. The capsule of ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear will be shown in a gallery presentation at Spring Studios. Minkoff has designed a handbag to complete each look, with a refreshed take on the Morning After Bag, which put her on the map. The bags feature excess studding, fringe, zippers and graffiti.