Rebecca Moses’ Colorful Celebration of Women

“It’s celebration of women living in Technicolor with ironic humor, grand style and a big tablespoon of hope.”

That’s how Rebecca Moses characterized her exhibit, titled “Bubblegum, Lipstick and Hope,” coming to Donna and Gabby Karan’s Urban Zen store and Tutto Il Giorno restaurant in Sag Harbor on Long Island’s East End, in conjunction with Ralph Pucci International. “It’s creative portraiture inspired by real women who will remain anonymous,” Moses said.

Her exhibit of female portraiture, said the artist, reflects hope, passion, determination and the desire to stay true to one’s own voice even in the most challenging of times. “How do we hold on to our sanity, aspirations, and dreams when life challenges become unbearable?” said Moses, explaining her vision. “In a sense, when I lifted my pens and brushes, it was like Alice falling into the rabbit hole, a chance to dream. It was an escape to a world I wanted to envision. Sometimes you just need to pop a bubble and put on some red lipstick to restore your hope in life and belief in one’s self.”

The body of work expands Moses’ signature style — connecting art with fashion – and pays tribute to women. She also said the exhibit “speaks to the state of mind that has emerged from the struggles and silver linings of the last few years.”

Donna Karan said she’s known Moses for many years and has watched her grow as a designer, mother, world traveler, and artist. “She is able to capture the art of a woman in all her power, strength, style, and individuality,” Karan said. “Each and every painting captures the unique style of every woman, from their environment and their fashion to their expression and lifestyle. What an honor it is to know Rebecca and see the expression of her soul.”

Karan’s daughter Gabby added, “Rebecca’s style and her passion for fashion is so apparent in her work and has enlightened the walls of Tutto and connected the elements of food, culture, individuality, and style into one colorful story.”

The exhibit features 100 of Moses’ works and opens Aug. 6. This is the New York-based artist’s seventh solo exhibit. She has shown in the U.S, Italy and Japan and is represented by Ralph Pucci International in the U.S. and Nilufar Gallery in Italy. She also is member emeritus of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.