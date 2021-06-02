Looking to boost storytelling and illustration opportunities, designer and artist Rebecca Moses is now being represented by TAG Collective.

After returning to the U.S. in 2010 after years of living in Italy, most of Moses’ work was still coming from Italy. In Milan, she helped revive Genny and Pineider.

“I am more than an illustration artist and my fashion background makes me a little different than straight illustrators. I’ve always believed that part of what I do is not just painting a picture but telling a story. That goes back to when I was a designer, and I still consider myself a designer, whatever you create, you are telling a story,” Moses said.

Given the dominance of social media, Moses is looking to create more stories, content and creative platforms for various businesses and not just fashion ones. Open to working in television, social media, exhibits and installations, Moses noted how the past year has magnified the need to reinvent how business is done.

“Whether I’m a designer, an illustrator, or a consultant for a company, we have to constantly push the process,” she said. “We have to inspire people. Lift them forward. Inspiring people, giving them hope and positive energy through my art is what I am really looking for.”

Although she still consults with fashion brands, Moses strives to do more. “Am I sitting sketching collections right now? No, I am giving advice in a more experienced way,” she said.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Men’s Collections

The New York-based creative also painted portraits of nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital for her exhibition “Thank You, Mount Sinai Nurses.”

Last year during the shutdown, she did a series called “Fashion of Da Times,” a montage of portraiture paintings that she posted on Instagram. Driven by humor, not finances, Moses said her main motive was to entertain people to remind people “we can laugh at ourselves, enjoy ourselves, get dressed up, have the courage and strength to go on. It was celebrating fashion in a way but really celebrating life,” she said. “There was also so much sadness but at a certain point, we have to make fun of ourselves also. Storytelling has to evolve, change and go into other industries. Fashion is one world, but the tool of fashion has more legs outside of fashion, too.”

Operating under the premise that bringing style to an industry is important, she said several industries need to become “more sexy and glamorous,” gain greater attraction and celebrate diversity in a more organic and natural way. Companies in the hospitality, food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries are areas that she aims to work with to create new multidimensional identities so that brands aren’t flat. Adept as Moses is at painting, she is keen to work in animation.

“Going on Instagram, you have got to get stuff that will entertain whether you are selling a service, whether it’s wellness or beauty. There has to be more than the plain old showing a product and trying to sell your product. You really have to go beyond that,” Moses said. “We’re going through such groundbreaking times — the way that people do business and shop. Walking the streets of New York, you see how much empty retail space there is. Most people are shopping on social media and online.”

Moses has international experience, having spent 20 years living in Italy and manufacturing around the world. After returning to New York, she finessed an art and style philosophy. Her first book, “A Life of Style,” was written with Monacelli Press. Moses has also held several fine art exhibitions with Ralph Pucci International and Nilufar Gallery in Milan.