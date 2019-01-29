A small crowd on Tuesday evening was waiting for an elevator in the lobby of 44 W. 18th Street when the doors opened and out walked a woman, who took one look at the eclectically dressed group and said,”You’re going to love it.” “It” was the opening of Rebecca Moses’ “White Shirts” exhibition at Ralph Pucci Gallery Nine.

The artist was stationed in front of the long wall covered with 36 of her paintings of women wearing white shirts. The women in the paintings represented a range of ages, sizes, shapes and ethnicities.

“Rebecca is one of the most passionate, creative and artistic people I know,” said Vera Wang. “I’ve known her for 40 years, since her years in fashion. She lived fashion, but she also managed to transfer that life into a new life as an artist.”

Nathalie Chablat, a muse of Wang’s, was standing beside her likeness. “Rebecca painted it at home in the night time,” she said. “She’s very, very fast and she can paint with her eyes closed.”

“Women are so balanced and sophisticated and know how to put themselves out there,” Moses said, referring to Chablat.” H er beauty is so rare.”