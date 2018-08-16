Au Revoir for Now: After 20 years in the Garment District, Rebecca Taylor is taking a year to fulfill her lifelong dream of living in Paris. Twenty-some years ago when the New Zealand-born designer was traveling to America, New York was just a stop along the way to Paris; however, the designer ended up landing an internship at Cynthia Rowley, starting her namesake company and the rest is history. A passion for Paris still fueled Taylor, resulting in moving her family to fulfill her dream and learn a new language this month. She will not be present during New York market, but will still be overseeing creative aspects of the brand while abroad. The move does not mean stepping away from her namesake brand, but rather comes at a time when Taylor feels the business is in a good place.