TIME SAVER: Need a manicure? Or a new hairstyle? Or just want to put your kids somewhere while you shop? Rebecca Taylor is offering harried women a time-saving shopping experience. Beginning this Saturday, Taylor’s boutique at 980 Madison Avenue in New York will offer customers complimentary babysitting, hairstyling, manicures and workout classes, among other things. Called Saturday Services, the Rebecca Taylor brand will strategically align with other brands such as Dry Bar, Pure Barre, Paint Box and Hello Sitter to offer these complimentary services on Saturdays to their customers. One service will be offered each week and a geo-targeted e-mail will go out to people in the neighborhood touting the particular service.

“We recognize that women are time-starved, and there are many demands on her weekend. Saturday Services was conceived so that our customer can maximize her time by aligning activations that would enhance the shopping experience and provide valuable services,” said Janice Sullivan, chief executive officer of Rebecca Taylor.

She said the company developed the program to not only bring traffic into the store, but to help their customers, who are juggling full-on careers and raising children. “Rather than do book signings or talk about finances, this makes her life easier,” said Sullivan.

Rebecca Taylor noted, “As a full-time working mom, I completely understand her time constraints. We wanted to design a customer program that was thoughtful and adds value for her. Convenience has become a modern-day luxury, and we want to serve her in a purposeful way.”

The services are open to everyone, and customers don’t have to buy any clothing to participate. The plan is to offer the services through December. They plan to roll it out to other locations next year and add more services. Rebecca Taylor has seven freestanding stores.