Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Rebel Wilson Thinks Pink in Vibrant Courrèges Shift Dress to Watch Serena Williams at U.S. Open 2022 Day One

The actress shared the stands with Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, actor Diego Osorio and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST
Rebel Wilson arrives on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens, N.Y. Getty Images

Rebel Wilson made a bright arrival on Day One of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., on Monday. The actress was in the stands with Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, actor Diego Osorio and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn.

Rebel Wilson on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, N.Y. Getty Images

The “Senior Year” actress followed Barbiecore-pink style trends, choosing the bright color that has been favored by influencers and has been seen in brand collections. She wore a striking look by Courrèges that featured a shift dress and a cropped jacket that had crystal-embellished buttons.

Wilson coupled her look with pointed-toe shoes with wedged heels. She accessorized with an Hermès Birkin Bag in black, gold-lensed frames, a delicate gold bracelet and rings by Bee Goddess. She previously donned the luxury jeweler at the 2022 Academy Awards, where she wore the brand’s Venus Star Gold Ring and Sirius Star White Gold Diamond Bracelet.

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Diego Osorio, and Lindsey Vonn on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, N.Y. GC Images

Elizabeth Stewart styled Wilson for the match and has also worked with Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Chastain.

Wilson has been spotted in similar bright pink looks in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she wore a fuchsia jumpsuit decorated with a silver-buckled belt and puffed sleeves at the screening for Apple TV+’s series “Severance,” starring Ben Stiller. At the Wimbledon finals in July, she sported a pink Givenchy monogrammed, jacquard knit dress.

Rebel Wilson on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022 in Queens, New York. Getty Images

The U.S. Open is the last Grand Slam event of the year, a tennis tournament attracting viewers and players from all over the world. The matches are held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, with Arthur Ashe Stadium as the main court. The 2022 U.S. Open marks the 142nd year of the tournament, with Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu as reigning men’s and women’s singles champions. It also marks Serena Williams’ last tournament. The 23-time Grand Slam titleholder will retire after playing in the championship for her last time. The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

