Red Carpet Green Dress is launching a global design contest in partnership with Tencel Luxe, the luxury vertical of the fiber manufacturer, to provide relief to garment workers and continue the momentum for sustainable fashion.

RCGD is a global sustainable fashion campaign in partnership with the Oscars that creates awareness by showcasing responsible fashions on the red carpet. But with the ongoing pandemic, experiences were adjusted digitally. From May 12 to July 30, designers can submit their application through Rcgdglobal.com with two winners: one gown and one suit designer, to be announced in late August.

The international design contest — open to designers aged 21 and over, upon a nominal $30 entry fee — will support two organizations: labor nonprofit AWAJ Foundation and The Fifth Pillar (in cooperation with Fair Wear). Funds will be directed to garment workers severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition centers on two key areas: eco-textiles and waste.

“As we cannot get textile swatches to all the entrants, we animated the textiles with videos on the contest homepage as a solution. They must then submit a sketch of a gown or a suit digitally with that textile in mind and show consideration for minimizing waste in the design process,” said Samata Pattinson, chief executive officer of Red Carpet Green Dress.

View Gallery Related Gallery Badgley Mischka Auctions New, Original Sketches for Feeding America

Then, winners will get to physically obtain their chosen RCGD x Tencel Luxe sustainable textiles to make their design from. These three textile styles are fully biodegradable in water and soil as well as compostable in other conditions, reverting back to nature within three months up to five years, in the case of the cashmere blend.

Judges include Suzy Amis Cameron, founder of RCGD; Nazma Akter, founder and executive director of Awaj Foundation; Laura Basci, Swiss fashion designer and haute couture tailor based in Los Angeles, and Harold Weghorst, vice president of global brand management at Lenzing AG, with more to be announced.

Each winning designer will receive a $1,000 cash prize as well as perks like ambassadorship for the red carpet, a business mentorship, internship and dressing Cameron, among other rewards.

Citing the profound impact linked to textile production, Pattinson said this criterion would not be taken lightly. “We want entrants to really think about their textile selection and why it is so pivotal,” she reiterated.

When WWD asked how Pattinson views the success of the competition, she said: “We feel we are most successful when we change mind-sets, because that is when you have a lifetime adopter. At RCGD, we talk about going from ‘moment’ to movement. That is what we mean,” adding that successful fund-raising, creating visibility to garment workers and delivery of masks to workers in need will be another metric of success.

“When red carpets return, I would like that to manifest in seeing celebrities turning to smaller fashion houses — like Laura Basci, who we worked with at the Oscars earlier this year — and giving those that have survived this pandemic an opportunity for those businesses, too.”

She added: “I think this will shape the ambassadors that companies like RCGD collaborate with each year (not just on the red carpet but for other projects) and look to support.”

For More Sustainability News, See:

Moore From L.A.: When the Oscars Red Carpet Tried to Go Green

Will the Coronavirus Mean the End of The Red Carpet As We Know It?