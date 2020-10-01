Red Carpet Green Dress in partnership with Tencel has awarded two winners for the 2020 global design contest. The competition, which ran from May 12 until July 30, was open to emerging and established designers over the age of 21 for digital submissions of their sustainable red-carpet designs. Selected by a judging panel, two winning designers were chosen: one for a gown, the other a suit.

Designer Sana Sharma from Chennai, India, was chosen for her winning gown with zero-waste design plan, who centered her garment around the idea of circular fashion with the use of RCGD x Tencel Luxe, cellulose-based materials. Sharma, a 2015 graduate from Pearl Academy, holds numerous design accolades across Asia, is a published author and owns her own namesake label.

“Fashion is among the most environmentally destructive industries on the planet owing to the primarily linear supply chain that has become the global industry’s standard. Every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles are landfilled or incinerated. Most of these comprise synthetic fibers produced from non-renewable resources like oil, releasing millions of tons of greenhouse gases into the environment. While sustainable materials have existed in the past, we have not seen luxury eveningwear textiles developed with high-sustainability indices,” she explained.

The winner of the 2020 suit design went to Jasmine Kelly Rutherford from New York. The designer is a recent graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, with former industry experience working for Kendall + Kylie and Cinq à Sept. Rutherford’s design will be produced exclusively with RCGD x Tencel’s Luxe cashmere fusion fabrics.

“Winning the RCGD global design contest is beyond exciting because I believe that sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the fashion industry,” Rutherford stated. “As I create, I want my designs to not only tell a story, but to have a voice and speak on issues that affect us around the world.”

Both contest winners’ designs will be produced with sustainable eco-couture textiles (recently announced from the RCGD x Tencel Luxe collaboration) and worn by two VIPs from the fashion and entertainment industry at the upcoming 2021 Pre-Oscars gala. In addition, each designer will be provided a three-month mentorship from RCGD chief executive officer Samata Pattinson, an internship experience with Los Angeles-based couture designer Laura Basci and $1,000 each.