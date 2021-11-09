×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Celine’s New London Store Has Modernist Flair, and Nods to the Past

Future of Italy’s Textile Supply Chain Sits in Collaboration

Coty Posts Sales Gains — Even in the Consumer Division

All the Red Carpet Looks at the ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

The highly anticipated murder drama held its world premiere in the U.K.

“House of Gucci” has kicked off its hot streak of movie premieres this month.

The much-anticipated murder drama, directed by Ridley Scott, held its world premiere in London on Tuesday, with its star-studded cast turning heads with their fashion-forward red carpet looks.

Lady Gaga, in typical Gaga fashion, wowed the crowd in a dark violet, chiffon turtleneck cape gown by Gucci from the label’s recent Love Parade show in Los Angeles. The dress featured plisse, nude see-through panel and crystal details. She paired the dress with fishnet stockings by Gucci, gloves with crystal detailing and black heeled platform boots. The singer-actress styled her bleached blonde hair long and straight with bangs, reminiscent of Donatella Versace’s hairstyle in the late ‘90s.

She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. The former has worked with other stars such as Maggie Gyllenhaal and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Jared Leto, fresh off walking the runway at Gucci’s Love Parade, also stunned in a look by the Italian fashion house. The award-winning actor wore a blue velvet shawl lapel jacket with tonal satin trim and matching trousers over a light cream sheer wraparound shirt. He paired the outfit with gray leather boots and carried a silver allover crystal embellished heart-shaped clutch. Leto also wore jewelry by Gucci.

Salma Hayek wore a custom look by Gucci, which was a V-neck gown with cap sleeves and silver metallic leather heeled platform sandals. She topped off her look with jewels from the Italian label.

While his costars donned outfits from Gucci, Adam Driver opted for a crisp, clean navy suit by Burberry. The actor recently became the new face of the British brand’s fragrance Burberry Hero.

The other cast members who attended the premiere included Jeremy Irons, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston and Madalina Diana Ghenea.

In the movie, Gaga, Driver, Leto, Irons, Hayek and Al Pacino play Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci, Paolo Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma and Aldo Gucci, respectively.

“House of Gucci” depicts the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

MGM Studios’ “House of Gucci” is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 24.

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto, Lizzo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Mescal With Phoebe Bridgers, All the Stars at Gucci’s Show and After Party

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

‘House of Gucci’ Reveals New Trailer and Posters Ahead of Release

