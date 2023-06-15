Dr. Bea Bakshi Wins Red Club X Cartier Young Leader Award

Dr. Bea Bakshi, founder of U.K.-based cancer prevention group C the Signs, won the Young Leader Award last night at a ceremony in New York City.

Led by the North America chapter of Red Club x Cartier, the 2023 Young Leader Award Ceremony is an annual event which aims to provide young entrepreneurial leaders with support to grow their businesses and amplify their voices. The award goes to young entrepreneurs, between 20 and 40 years old, running impact-driven businesses or nonprofit organizations as founder or owner, and in which they hold an executive position.

“I am thrilled to welcome the second edition of the Young Leader Award in New York and celebrate these young and passionate entrepreneurial leaders. They are a constant source of awe and inspiration,” said Cartier North America chief executive officer and president Walter Bolognino, via a statement.

Themed “Bettering Lives,” the 2023 edition sheds a light on young entrepreneurial endeavors that support and empower under-represented communities by providing them more accessible, inclusive and effective health care solutions, paving the way for a better world for future generations.

Four finalists were selected in April, among 280 registrations hailing from 33 countries. Along with Bakshi, the other finalists were Dr. Tatiana Fofanova, cofounder and chief executive officer Koda Health; Neha Verma, CEO, Intelehealth, and Prabhdeep Singh, founder and CEO, Red Health.

Bakshi will take home 50,000 euros in grant money and will also benefit from international exposure, media visibility and a tailor-made mentorship program provided by the Young Leader Award academic partners, Georgetown University and Howard University, and ad-hoc coaching and mentoring sessions by Red Club x Cartier networks. The three runners-up will take home 10,000 euros in grant money and will continue their journey along the Red Club Community, joining its extended “Friends and Family” circle.

Red Club x Cartier is a global membership community of successful young multicultural entrepreneurs.