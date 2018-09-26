Food. Glorious Food.

Brooks Brothers, joining the widening field of retailers augmenting their offerings with food and beverage, will open a Red Fleece Café in mid-November on the first floor of its flagship at 346 Madison Avenue in New York. It will be Brooks Brothers’ second café. The first opened inside Brooks Brothers’ Red Fleece shop in the Flatiron District. Red Fleece is a Brooks Brothers private brand introduced in 2013 to target younger customers.

“Opening a Red Fleece Café within our historic flagship allows us to offer an additional service and convenience to our clientele,” said Claudio Del Vecchio, chairman and chief executive officer of Brooks Brothers. “Our café in the Flatiron neighborhood became instantly popular with local residents and workers and is today a neighborhood destination.”

The upcoming Midtown café will seat 30, have an espresso bar and serve Stumptown’s Cold Brew coffee, drip coffee, brew-by-the-cup selections, pastries from Balthazar Bakery and Du’s Donuts, wine, beer, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Other brands and retailers, notably Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy’s, Giorgio Armani, Restoration Hardware and Nordstrom, among others, have in recent years beefed up their food and beverage offerings to get shoppers more engaged.