FRESH EYE: Red Valentino has tapped budding photographers, stylists and art directors to interpret its spring 2021 collection.

The fashion house is collaborating with Central Saint Martins, challenging senior students of the London school’s master degree in fashion image. The students were asked to use Red Valentino garments from the brand’s spring 2021 collection to portray the passage from adolescence to adulthood in a “romantic, artistic and powerful” way.

Red Valentino selected ten student – Aparna Aji, Bluebell Ross, Eomji Sim, Isabella Soliman, Kallan Hughes, Lowri Cooper, Martus Chai, Phoebe Wilkinson, Ruby Pluhar and Yao Peng, – who worked on the project starting from January. With the Central Saint Martins’s photo studios closed due to pandemic-related lockdowns, the students had to use their imagination and ingenuity, involving friends to act as models and shooting outdoors or in their houses, using a range of different techniques.

“Nurturing young talents and creatives generates a comeback that turns out to be meaningful and extraordinary. Everyone has its own language. My language is fashion. Red Valentino has challenged the students of Central Saint Martins’ MA Fashion Image course to convey this fashion with their own individuality,” said Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. “I strongly believe that to be relevant today, you need to deliver values with your creations. And all students that have worked on this personal interpretation of the Red Valentino spring-summer ‘21 collection have proved their authenticity and their sense of community. A dream you make alone is a dream. A dream you make in two, or more, becomes reality.”

As Piccioli highlighted, all 10 students embraced a very peculiar, individual point of view. For example, if Aji indulged into a surreal vibe, Phular highlighted the most romantic and delicate side of the Red Valentino collection.

The brand will give visibility to the work of the 10 Central Saint Martins’ senior students from March 31, when the pictures will start being released on the Red Valentino site and social media platforms.

