Ree Drummond Expands Fashion Label at Walmart 

Ree Drummond is growing her presence in the fashion world with two collections.

The host of Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” is expanding her apparel brand with the introduction of accessories and outerwear collections, which are exclusively found at Walmart Inc. The collections include vests, jackets, handbags, jewelry and . All items are priced at less than $52.

“I’m so certain of the specific styles and silhouettes that I love and I feel like the things that I love are also loved by a wide range of bodies and ages,” Drummond said about the collections. “I really started with the foundation of wanting to find the best-fitting shoes, jackets and so forth, and then having fun with them from there with the embroidery and prints.”

The Pioneer Woman accessories and outerwear collections stay true to the brand’s ethos. The styles are created in floral prints, which are Drummond’s go-to pattern, as well as paisley. For the fall and winter seasons, Drummond chose a darker color palette of black, navy, red and orange for the outerwear and handbags.

Styles from The Pioneer Woman outerwear collection.

Drummond incorporated her own style when designing the collections, looking to cowboy boots and ballet flats for the offerings. She said she wanted to offer an array of designs that could work on a variety of ages and styles, so she incorporated both high-heeled and flat cowboy boots, delicate and oversize jewelry options and solid and printed coats.

“Most of my apparel brand so far has been really centered on tops and denim,” Drummond said. “This collection really complements it and finishes it. You can really complement the look because I’m bringing in boots, some really basic ballet flats and some super-cute sneakers. There’s a range of different degrees of casual there. What I love about the overall accessories collection is just that it allows you to put that extra finishing touch on your basic wardrobe.”

Drummond said her favorite pieces from the collection include the black floral puffer jacket, the heeled cowboy boots and the layered necklaces.

The cooking show host teamed with Walmart in fall 2020 to launch her Pioneer Woman apparel brand. Drummond has grown the brand over the years by introducing new categories, also working with Walmart for her cookware and home decor collections, which are all sold under The Pioneer Woman brand.

Drummond is already thinking about her next fashion offerings: She is working on a sleepwear line and is already planning out the next few seasons for her apparel collections.

“We had a strong response when we first launched in fall 2020 and every single season is a learning process,” Drummond said about running the brand. “I love the whole creative process of creating the apparel collections each season, and I do listen to customers. I am always trying to strike the balance of moving forward with things that I love and believe in, but also factoring in feedback that I’m getting from customers from season to season.”