×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Ree Drummond Expands Fashion Label at Walmart 

“The Pioneer Woman” host is introducing accessories and outerwear collections to her fashion brand this month.

Ree Drummond introduces Pioneer Woman accessories
Ree Drummond Courtesy

Ree Drummond is growing her presence in the fashion world with two collections.

The host of Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” is expanding her apparel brand with the introduction of accessories and outerwear collections, which are exclusively found at Walmart Inc. The collections include vests, jackets, handbags, jewelry and footwear. All items are priced at less than $52. 

“I’m so certain of the specific styles and silhouettes that I love and I feel like the things that I love are also loved by a wide range of bodies and ages,” Drummond said about the collections. “I really started with the foundation of wanting to find the best-fitting shoes, jackets and so forth, and then having fun with them from there with the embroidery and prints.”

Related Galleries

The Pioneer Woman accessories and outerwear collections stay true to the brand’s ethos. The styles are created in floral prints, which are Drummond’s go-to pattern, as well as paisley. For the fall and winter seasons, Drummond chose a darker color palette of black, navy, red and orange for the outerwear and handbags. 

Styles from The Pioneer Woman outerwear collection.

Drummond incorporated her own style when designing the collections, looking to cowboy boots and ballet flats for the footwear offerings. She said she wanted to offer an array of designs that could work on a variety of ages and styles, so she incorporated both high-heeled and flat cowboy boots, delicate and oversize jewelry options and solid and printed coats. 

“Most of my apparel brand so far has been really centered on tops and denim,” Drummond said. “This collection really complements it and finishes it. You can really complement the look because I’m bringing in boots, some really basic ballet flats and some super-cute sneakers. There’s a range of different degrees of casual there. What I love about the overall accessories collection is just that it allows you to put that extra finishing touch on your basic wardrobe.” 

Drummond said her favorite pieces from the collection include the black floral puffer jacket, the heeled cowboy boots and the layered necklaces. 

The cooking show host teamed with Walmart in fall 2020 to launch her Pioneer Woman apparel brand. Drummond has grown the brand over the years by introducing new categories, also working with Walmart for her cookware and home decor collections, which are all sold under The Pioneer Woman brand. 

Drummond is already thinking about her next fashion offerings: She is working on a sleepwear line and is already planning out the next few seasons for her apparel collections. 

“We had a strong response when we first launched in fall 2020 and every single season is a learning process,” Drummond said about running the brand. “I love the whole creative process of creating the apparel collections each season, and I do listen to customers. I am always trying to strike the balance of moving forward with things that I love and believe in, but also factoring in feedback that I’m getting from customers from season to season.” 

Styles from The Pioneer Woman accessories collection.
Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Hot Summer Bags

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ree Drummond Debuts The Pioneer Woman

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad