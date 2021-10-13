EXCLUSIVE: Ree Drummond Expands Apparel Line at Walmart

Ree Drummond is taking the next step with her fashion label and its partnership with Walmart Inc.

“The Pioneer Woman” Food Network cooking show host is expanding her apparel label to Walmart stores across the country with her fall collection, which makes its debut in-store and online at Walmart today. The brand initially launched in December online only at Walmart.

“Dinnerware and cookware are obviously a passion of mine, but probably a close second would be the kind of clothing I love,” Drummond said about her fashion line during a Zoom interview. “It has always taken me a lot of searching and trial and error to find tops, specifically that really fit me right and are made for quote-unquote ‘real women,’ that fit somebody that’s had four children. I had to search high and low and I always had at the back of my mind how wonderful it would be to just have an idea for a blouse and create that product.”

Drummond’s second fashion collection is again centered on florals, which are her favorite pattern. The collection offers more fall-inspired floral patterns, with large, bold floral patterns placed over darker backgrounds like black, purple and blue. The floral patterns are found on blouses, dresses, dusters and loungewear pieces. With the fall collection, Drummond is also introducing sweaters.

Styles from The Pioneer Woman fall collection. Courtesy

“It’s like, if I went to bed and dreamed up a fall capsule collection of clothing, this is exactly what it is,” she said about the collection. “Every item and piece in the collection is something I had to be really excited about because I wanted to be able to wear everything. It’s really hard for me to name a favorite piece because I quite literally love them all.”

When asked who her customer is, Drummond initially stated the line was intended for women ages 45 and over, however, she has teamed with her two daughters — 24-year-old Alex Drummond and 21-year-old Paige Drummond — on the fall collection and saw how versatile the pieces were and how they can be styled for younger customers.

After nearly a year of offering the clothing label online-only, Drummond stated she’s excited to offer in-store at Walmart so the collection can be more accessible to customers across the country.

The fashion label is the second project Drummond has worked with Walmart on. The cooking show host also works with the retailer on her cookware label, which is also sold under The Pioneer Woman brand and launched in 2015.

“It was a match made in heaven because I grew up in Oklahoma and I’ve been shopping at Walmart my whole life,” Drummond said about the partnership. “One of my priorities with my cookware was to create products that are beautiful, adorable and whimsical that are also very affordable, so the same is true with my apparel.”

To debut the fall collection, Drummond and her daughters will appear in a Walmart Live livestream shopping experience filmed at their home. Drummond will answer questions about the line and preview the pieces, which can be purchased from the livestream.

Drummond already has sights on the future of the brand, working on a fall and spring collection for next year that offers pieces in categories the line has yet to enter. The Pioneer Woman fall apparel collection ranges in price from $12.99 to $27.99.

Styles from The Pioneer Woman fall collection. Courtesy

READ MORE HERE:

Venus Williams, K-Swiss Team on Third Capsule Collection

Tula Taps Christina Milian for Second Celebrity Partnership

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021