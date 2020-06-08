REEBOK PARTS WITH CROSSFIT: Reebok will not be renewing its deal with CrossFit, after controversial remarks tweeted by CrossFit founder and chief executive officer Greg Glassman.

Replying to a public health organization’s post that racism and discrimination are public health issues that demand an urgent response, Glassman tweeted Sunday, “It’s FLOYD-19.”

He later apologized but Reebok announced it is moving on. The arduous strength and conditioning program is known to have a loyal and dedicated community.

In a statement released Monday, Reebok said its partnership with CrossFit ends later this year and will not be renewed. Both parties had been in talks regarding a new agreement, “however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” the statement read. “We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”

Executives at CrossFit did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

”What doesn’t change is our commitment and dedication to CrossFitters and the passionate CrossFit community. We’re so thankful for the strong bonds we’ve created with coaches, box owners and athletes around the world over the past 10 years. We want to especially thank Dave Castro, Nicole Carroll, Andy Stumpf, Steve Weiss and Jimi Letchford, who were instrumental in ensuring Reebok was welcomed by the community, so that we could do our part to help more people improve their lives through fitness,” the Reebok statement read.

From the start of their union, Reebok and CrossFit trumpeted their multiyear partnership. In 2012, Rebook hosted an event in New York City to unveil a new media campaign that included TV, print, digital and event-based marketing throughout the U.S. At that time, Reebok was embracing the CrossFit fitness craze with more than 400 employees at the Boston area headquarters completing the CrossFit Workout of the Day, and nearly 1,000 employees embracing CrossFit.

The planned parting of the ways coincides with these unprecedented times in the fitness industry. While health clubs and gyms remain closed in the majority of U.S. states due to COVID-19 safety precautions, CrossFit is among the few branded activities that have started to resume in outdoor spaces and with social distancing in place.