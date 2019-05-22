H. Lorenzo in Los Angeles will be the first to receive a few pairs from an ultra-limited release of the Kanghyuk and Reebok Sole Fury mash-up.

The collaboration, originated out of Reebok’s Advanced Concepts division, is the last of a series of handmade collections produced in small quantities around the Sole Fury for spring. A total of 27 pairs of the SRS Sole Fury were made for this latest collaboration. The shoe will retail for $340 and H. Lorenzo will have nine pairs on hand beginning Friday.

The performance shoe, which tapped Reebok’s Nineties archive and specifically the Instapump Fury running shoe, originally bowed for fall 2018. The company then launched a campaign it called #SplitFrom for spring 2019 that focused on working with designers to deconstruct and add their take to the Sole Fury. Releases of those collaborations focused on markets important to the footwear company: Shanghai, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Previous designers included Helen Kirkum and 1KCorp.

Kanghyuk’s SRS Sole Fury sneaker at H. Lorenzo will be paired with an installation, featuring the shoe, at the boutique done in collaboration with the branding agency D/ ARK.

Unique to the Kanghyuk take on the Sole Fury was the designers’ use of reclaimed vehicle airbags. It’s a material the duo behind the label, Kanghyuk Choi and Sanglak Shon, has experience in, weaving it into their own collections for a utilitarian feel that has become their calling card. In some cases, some of the pieces in their collections have used as many as 15 airbags.

Kanghyuk is sold in retailers such as GR8 in Tokyo, Galeries Lafayette Beijing, Republic Boutique in Sydney and Melbourne, and Dover Street Market London.

The rest of the SRS Sole Fury shoes are set to be released next month at Boon the Shop in Seoul, Dover Street Market London, Leclaireur in Paris, Machine-A in London and Trading Museum Comme des Garçons in Paris.