Reebok Partners With Latin Musician Anuel AA 

Reebok is expanding its roster of partners with a new signing.

The sports brand revealed Monday that it is tapping Latin musician Anuel AA for a long-term partnership, which includes product collaborations and special products. Reebok has already worked with the rapper on several prior collaborations.

“As a lifelong fan of Reebok, becoming part of the brand is a dream come true,” said Anuel AA. “I have long admired Reebok’s unique designs and iconic roster of collaborators who have never shied away from writing their own rules. It’s a special feeling to know that I’m considered a member of the team and that they not only believe in me, but give me the space for unbridled creative expression. I am so honored to be a part of this brand’s legacy and help shape its next chapter.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper previously teamed with Reebok to launch exclusive collaborations with Foot Locker Inc., including collections that leveraged the artist’s Puerto Rican background. The collections offered versions of the Reebok Classic Leather, Pump Omni Zone and Question Mid sneaker styles.

“Reebok and Anuel share a longtime mutual admiration for one another,” said Reebok chief executive officer Todd Krinsky. “Having the opportunity to collaborate this past season was a great indicator of what’s to come and we’re thrilled to make this partnership finally official. Reebok is a brand with deep roots in music and culture, dating back to being the first sportswear brand to make a signature shoe with a hip-hop artist in the ’90s, and we’re excited to continue blazing trails in the industry with someone like Anuel, who possesses such strong individuality.”

Reebok has a history of teaming with musicians for partnerships and collaborations. In recent years, the brand has worked with the likes of Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Tems and others.