Reebok will launch a fall campaign Tuesday that ties in with the rerelease of the Aztrek, an off-road runner introduced in 1993 that has futuristic layers and a chunky design that embraces the heart of the Nineties sneaker style. The campaign features six Nineties-raised tastemakers for a content series titled “Aztrek: ’90s Re-run.”

The Aztrek, which was relaunched at retail this summer and sells for $90, is unisex and epitomizes the “dad sneaker” trend. It is sold at Champs and Reebok.com.

Featured in the campaign is humorist and social media personality Jay Versace; vintage streetwear reworker Sara Gourlay of Frankie Collective; cult vintage shop owner Kirk Tilton of For All to Envy; Jordan Page, a retro style expert and streetwear archivist, and Josh Matthews and Angie Chavez, vintage collectors and curators.

Each partner was shot in rare vintage NIneties Reebok gear that they personally curated or custom-created, resulting in five “one-of-one” capsule collections, all of which will be available for anyone to enter to win on reebok.com (for free), starting today. Sourced from their personal wardrobes, and coupled with vintage shopping, each collection pays homage to the style of the Nineties, as well as the Aztrek’s distinctive design elements and colorways.

The collections of Versace, Gourley and Tilton will launch today, while Page, Matthews and Chavez’s collections will follow in upcoming weeks. Each capture each partner’s personality and sartorial identity.

Each participant was shot in a different location, including upstate New York’s national parks, Joshua Tree and Death Valley desert landscapes and Utah’s sand dunes and canyons. The campaign showcases Aztrek’s fall-winter colorways against these off-road environments and vibrant landscapes. The videos went live at midnight on YouTube.