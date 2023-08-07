Reed and Delphine Krakoff Host Summer Cocktail to Toast New John Hardy Collection

HOUSEWARMING PARTY: On Friday evening, John Hardy creative director Reed Krakoff opened the doors to his new home out east. Krakoff, with wife Delphine Krakoff, hosted an outdoor cocktail party at their newly constructed Amagansett beachfront home in celebration of the jewelry brand and the last weeks of summer.

The event also marked the launch of John Hardy’s new Spear collection, which debuted Aug. 1 with bracelets and a choker necklace.

“With Spear, I challenged myself to preserve the foundation of the brand’s core designs so the brand evolves seamlessly. Spear was designed to bridge tradition with an edgy and modern perspective,” said Krakoff of his inspiration for the new line, which retails starting at $1,995. Krakoff is approaching his one-year anniversary with the Bali-inspired brand. “At John Hardy, there is an endless opportunity to interpret and innovate something that’s already so beautiful, which I find extremely inspiring and rewarding,” he said.

Guests — many wearing pieces from the new collection — included Amy Lefévre, Athena Calderone, Candace Bushnell, Joey Wölffer, Coco Bassey, Dee Poku, Cynthia Rowley, Todd Snyder, and Sultan and Princess Deena Ali Al-Juhani Abdulaziz.

Todd Snyder, Shira Suveyke and Reed Krakoff Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Victor Calderone and Athena Calderone Madison McGaw/BFA.com