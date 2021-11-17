×
EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Launches First Book Club Pop-up in L.A.

The experience will be open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Courtesy

For the first time, Reese Witherspoon is bringing her Book Club to life with a pop-up shop in Los Angeles for the holidays.

“The RBC pop-up store gives you the opportunity to find the perfect gift for the book lover in your life or to pick up a little something for your shelf and make this holiday season one for the books,” said Cynthia Rupeka, senior vice president of the Book Club, in a statement. “Not only does the store offer phenomenal merchandise and unique RBC experiences, it also supports literacy efforts with 100 percent of the profits going toward The Readership — our efforts dedicated to literacy.”

Located at Westfield Century City mall, visitors can expect a selection of Witherspoon’s favorite titles (with Google’s Nest Hub Max devices on hand to recommend some picks), including an assortment of 30 books by female writers. There will be merch, featuring brands like Beis, Toptone, Loop Canvas, Biossance and Clare V, Witherspoon’s latest “Gift of Reading” box (a limited-edition package filled with goods, from candles to cookies), as well as experiences for the Book Club community to connect in person (while sipping on complementary coffee, courtesy of Lavazza Coffee, a sponsor along with title supporter Oxygen Bank, Google and Baileys Irish Cream — offering a VIP “reading room” with cocktails, hot chocolate and sweets).

Produced by The Board, founded by Anita Gatto and April Uchitel, the pop-up will be open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

