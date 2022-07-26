×
Reese Witherspoon Wears Schiaparelli Dress Embellished With Gold and Silver Beads at 'Surface' Premiere

The Oscar-winning actress is an executive producer of the upcoming Apple TV+ series.

Reese Witherspoon attends Apple TV+'s "Surface"
Reese Witherspoon attends Apple TV+'s "Surface" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library AFP via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon looked to her signature elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the New York premiere of “Surface” on Monday night wearing a custom dress by Schiaparelli. Witherspoon’s ivory-hued, knee-length dress was embellished with gold and silver beads in a symmetrical pattern. The actress finished off the look with pointed toe white Christian Louboutin heels.

Witherspoon joined the “Surface” cast on the red carpet, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ari Graynor, Millie Brady and François Arnaud, among others. The actress posed on the red carpet alongside Mbatha-Raw, who had her own standout fashion moment in a ruched, chartreuse-colored dress from Alexander McQueen’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Reese Witherspoon attend Apple TV+'s "Surface" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on July 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Reese Witherspoon attend Apple TV+’s “Surface” New York Premiere at The Morgan Library. Getty Images

This is Witherspoon’s latest standout fashion moment this month. On July 11, the actress attended the New York premiere of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which she produced, wearing a bright pink, knee-length dress with ruched detailing from Emilia Wickstead’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

“Surface” is a new series on Apple TV+ that tells the story of a woman who suffers a traumatic brain injury that leaves her with severe memory loss and she tries to piece together what happened to her. The series debuts on the streaming service on Friday.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Surface” are the latest projects to come from Witherspoon. She also recently starred in the second season of Apple TV+’s series “The Morning Show,” and is working on “Legally Blonde 3.”

Reese Witherspoon attends Apple TV+'s "Surface" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on July 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon attends Apple TV+’s “Surface” New York Premiere at The Morgan Library. AFP via Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon Dazzles in Schiaparelli Dress

