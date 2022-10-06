×
Reese Witherspoon Goes Monochromatic in Purple Oscar de la Renta Crepe Dress and Christian Louboutin Heels at ‘The View’

The actress is promoting her new children's book "Busy Betty."

Reese Witherspoon is all smiling while arriving at "The View" in New York City. 05 Oct 2022 Pictured: Reese Witherspoon. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA904811_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reese Witherspoon is all smiles while arriving at "The View" in New York City on Oct. 5. ZapatA/MEGA

Reese Witherspoon embraced a purple sartorial color story on Wednesday for an appearance on “The View” in New York to promote her new children’s book, “Busy Betty.”

The actress joined the hosts wearing a long-sleeved scoop-neck violet dress with a thin matching belt from Oscar de la Renta. Her color-coordinated lilac shoes were Christian Louboutin.

Reese Witherspoon is all smiling while arriving at The View in New York City. 05 Oct 2022 Pictured: Reese Witherspoon. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA904811_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reese Witherspoon arriving at “The View” in New York City on Oct. 5. ZapatA/MEGA

She accessorized with the Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie bag in almond and layered a camel topcoat over her dress and cuffed the sleeves.

Witherspoon opted for a natural daytime beauty look with just a hint of blush and a light pink lip. She styled her hair in waves that were parted down the middle.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Reese Witherspoon is seen arriving to 'The View' show at the ABC studios on October 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Reese Witherspoon at ABC studios for “The View” on Oct. 5, 2022 in New York. GC Images

It’s been a busy press circuit for Witherspoon as she promotes her new book. Later that evening, she also appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” For the appearance, she opted for a head-to-toe black evening look, including a zip-front Alexander McQueen dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a peplum hemline at the skirt.

She belted the dress at the waist with a double-notch statement waist belt. Witherspoon also chose another pair of Christian Louboutin heels, and accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The Oscar winner completed her look with a coral lip and side-swept hair.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1724 -- Pictured: Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 5, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Among her many projects, Witherspoon is developing children’s programming through her production company “Hello Sunshine.” She recently announced an adaptation of the classic children’s story “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

Aside from her endeavors in children’s media, Witherspoon is also in preproduction for “Legally Blonde 3,” a long-awaited sequel to the hit 2000s comedy film series. Earlier this year, her brand Draper James collaborated with Kohl’s for the 100-piece Draper James RSVP collection. Kohl’s extended their partnership through the end of the year.

