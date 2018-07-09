Marchon Eyewear subsidiary Altair Eyewear Inc. is going into business with Hollywood.

The firm has signed a licensing agreement with Reese Witherspoon’s Southern charm lifestyle brand Draper James. The partnership will see Altair design, manufacture and distribute Draper James optical product. The line holds a sunwear license with B Robinson Optical Inc.

Eyewear will become available to the public beginning in March 2019, and will be on view to wholesale accounts at Vision Expo East. According to the company, the styles will “take cues from Draper James’ vibrant, upbeat ready-to-wear and accessories collections, celebrating femininity with a contemporary take on Southern charm.” The line will range in price from approximately $160 to $215.

Witherspoon, Draper James’ founder and creative director said of the endeavor: “I am thrilled that Draper James is partnering with Altair Eyewear Inc., a leading expert in optical eyewear, to create a new line of glasses. As a lifestyle brand, I feel it’s important to continue to add new categories that meet the everyday needs of our customers both in style and function.”

Marchon’s president and chief executive officer Nicola Zotta added of the partnership: “We are excited to embark on this venture with Draper James, a unique brand with a fresh point of view. We look forward to partnering with Draper James and Reese Witherspoon on expressive optical eyewear collections that complement the brand’s lifestyle and extend the current assortment into an exciting new category and market.”