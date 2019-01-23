Through a multiyear partnership with IMG, Refinery29’s 29Rooms are about to be built in new locales.

With the support of IMG, the media and entertainment company plans to operate and expand the experiential 29Rooms to four markets, including domestic and international ones. The plan is to ramp up the consumer experience in existing locations as well.

Introduced in 2015, 29Rooms showcases culture and creativity through the participation of artists, visionaries and partners who introduce new and socially relevant ideas with interactive installations, performances and activities. Their efforts and interpretations are all about storytelling and self-expression. With the help of Janelle Monáe, Demi Lovato, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kesha, Lena Waithe, Kali Uchis, Rupi Kaur, Jill Soloway, Alexa Meade, Shantell Martin, Petra Collins, Cleo Wade, Planned Parenthood, ACLU, GLAAD, Snapchat, Google, Facebook and other past participants, 29Rooms has welcomed visitors from 47 states and 24 countries.

Fashion’s fascination with all things experiential is ever-fastening. Tommy Hilfiger is finessing plans for a yet-to-be-disclosed experiential show for the first Tommy x Zendaya collaborative collection in Paris. Last fall, Matchesfashion.com unveiled 5 Carlos Place, a five-story, 7,000-square-foot experiential town house in the tony Mayfair section of London. Around that same time, Eileen Fisher opened Making Space, her first experiential store and a community-centered experience in Brooklyn.

As of this year, IMG will manage the production, operations and branded partnerships of the flagship events in New York and Los Angeles. There are also plans to expand 29Rooms into other U.S. cities and to roll out an international tour that will include Canada, Europe and possibly Australia and Asia. Last year, Refinery29 lined up IMG as its global licensing agency.

Refinery29 cofounder and executive creative director Piera Gelardi said, “Since launching 29Rooms in 2015, we’ve seen huge demand for the experience both nationally and internationally as audiences look for meaningful, new ways to interact with art, culture and each other. Through this partnership, we’ll continue to experiment and advance the live-event space, sparking creativity and cultural dialogue in more communities around the world.”