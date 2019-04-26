After a successful holiday capsule collection in 2016, Reformation plans to start selling Net-a-porter, effective today.

Reformation, whose only other wholesale partnership is with Nordstrom, is known for its sustainable fashion. Reformation has 13 stores in New York, California, Florida, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., with a pop-up planned for East Hampton this summer.

Net-a-porter will offer Reformation’s 11 signature styles, retailing from $98 to $268, in various exclusive colorways and sustainable fabrics. The offering includes linen dresses, snakeskin skirts and wide-leg pants. New items will be introduced on the site on a monthly basis. This is a long-term, permanent partnership.

Based in Los Angeles, Reformation is known for its recycled and eco fabrics, heat reflecting roof and clean energy in the factory, as well as recycled hangers in stores and eco-friendly packing for home shipments.

Yael Aflalo, founder and chief executive officer of Reformation, explained why she wanted to expand her distribution via Net-a-porter. “Our mission at Reformation is to prove that fashion and sustainability can coexist and our partnership with Net-a-porter furthers that mission. We admire Net-a-porter for their innovative approach to fashion retail and because of their ability to build an amazing roster of brands. We’re really excited to permanently join the Net-a-porter family and bring Reformation to their customers worldwide, giving them even more sustainable fashion choices so they can do right by the environment.”

Asked what attracted Net-a-porter to the Reformation brand, Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-porter, added, “After a successful capsule launch in 2016, we could clearly see the appetite our customer has for Reformation. The brand have gained a strong following as their business model really allows them to adapt to the evolving tastes of their customers which we see working within our buy-now-wear-now strategy.

“Our customers love the transparency and positive message of sustainability that Reformation delivers in such an approachable way. Added to that, the effortless and feminine styles all at a sharp price point make this an apparent choice for our customer. We’ll be launching at the end of April with monthly drops of fresh styles in exclusive colorways,” she added.