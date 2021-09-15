Regé-Jean Page Is Longines’ Newest Ambassador

DUKES UP: Regé-Jean Page may no longer be a duke, now that he’s given up his role in Netflix’s Regency-era series “Bridgerton,” but he is now an ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Longines, the brand said Tuesday.

In a statement, the brand described the British actor as possessing “an elegance that transcends borders and generations,” while Longines chief executive officer Matthias Breschan praised Page’s talent and presence as being the kind that “comes along a few times in a generation.”

Addressing the definition of elegance, Page said he believed it to be “carrying [himself] with a certain consciousness. Part of that is a generosity and living in a way that is helpful to other people,” as a way to bring more beauty to the world, he said.

Coming up next for the actor, who was named as an emerging leader in his field in Time’s 2021 “100 Next” list, are roles in a new version of fantasy-adventure franchise “Dungeons and Dragons;” “The Gray Man,” an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans that will be distributed by Netflix, and a remake of “The Saint,” where he will also be an executive producer.

Other Longines ambassadors include fellow actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eddie Peng, Zhao Liying, Kate Winslet and Simon Baker, as well as Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

