×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Regé-Jean Page Is Longines’ Newest Ambassador

The British actor joins a star-studded ambassador list that includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kate Winslet and Simon Baker among others.

Regé-Jean Page Longines
British actor Regé-Jean Page becomes an "ambassador of elegance" for Swiss watchmaker Longines. Courtesy of Longines

DUKES UP: Regé-Jean Page may no longer be a duke, now that he’s given up his role in Netflix’s Regency-era series “Bridgerton,” but he is now an ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Longines, the brand said Tuesday.

In a statement, the brand described the British actor as possessing “an elegance that transcends borders and generations,” while Longines chief executive officer Matthias Breschan praised Page’s talent and presence as being the kind that “comes along a few times in a generation.”

Addressing the definition of elegance, Page said he believed it to be “carrying [himself] with a certain consciousness. Part of that is a generosity and living in a way that is helpful to other people,” as a way to bring more beauty to the world, he said.

Coming up next for the actor, who was named as an emerging leader in his field in Time’s 2021 “100 Next” list, are roles in a new version of fantasy-adventure franchise “Dungeons and Dragons;” “The Gray Man,” an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans that will be distributed by Netflix, and a remake of “The Saint,” where he will also be an executive producer.

Other Longines ambassadors include fellow actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eddie Peng, Zhao Liying, Kate Winslet and Simon Baker, as well as Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

For more, please see:

Longines Hones Market-by-Market Approach After Exiting Baselworld

Regé-Jean Page Will Not Return for ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Marcolin to Develop Omega and Longines Eyewear Collections

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Regé-Jean Page Becomes Ambassador of Longines

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad