Regé-Jean Page Wears Bomber Jacket With Whimsical Metallic Swirls for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Trailer Debut at Comic-Con International

The actor joined the cast and panel for the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” film.

Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh
Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant attend the "Dungeons & Dragons" panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21 in San Diego. Variety via Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page took the stage at Comic-Con in San Diego to promote his new film.

The actor made an appearance on Thursday at the annual convention to debut the trailer of his upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” movie. For the occasion, Page wore a casual Grayscale bomber jacket, which featured a navy box cut and a green metallic swirl design.

Page joined the film’s panel alongside castmates Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. The cast debuted two clips from the film in addition to the trailer. The film is based on the popular role-playing fantasy game.

Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, and Hugh Grant attend Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022.
Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant attend Comic-Con presentation of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Page spoke with Variety after the panel, reflecting on the audience’s reaction to the project.

“It was a privilege beyond words,” he said. “There’s something about Hall H — it’s a dream for anyone in this community. To walk out on that stage and feel that sense of community and excitement is unrivaled, it’s unmatched; there’s nothing like it. It’s feeling people feel good about the movie we present. I think there is such a strong desire, particularly in the Comic-Con community. Folks are like, ‘Can we please have a good ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie?’ Feeling the entirety of Hall H go, ‘That looks like a good Dungeons & Dragons movie,’ is the best feeling in the world.”

The “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” film comes after Page debuted his latest project, “The Gray Man,” last week in theaters. Page attended multiple premieres for the film alongside his costars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and others.

While Page has been acting for a few years now, he’s best known for his role in the first season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” where he captivated audiences as the Duke of Hastings. Page ultimately did not reprise the role for the show’s second season, which debuted this March.

Regé-Jean Page attends the Paramount Pictures and eOne's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" red carpet at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Regé-Jean Page at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21 in San Diego. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu
Regé-Jean Page Wears Grayscale for 'Dungeons

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

