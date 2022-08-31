Regé-Jean Page Wears Armani Tuxedo for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Regé-Jean Page was one of the many celebrities to turn out for the first film premiere during the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

The actor walked the red carpet Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival for the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” film wearing a tuxedo from Giorgio Armani. Page’s black tuxedo was designed with a subtle pattern on the satin suit jacket.

The premiere of “White Noise” also brought together the likes of Tessa Thompson, Adam Driver, Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Barbara Palvin and others.

Regé-Jean Page attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

Page has worn Armani in the past for red carpet engagements, including at the 2022 Emmys where he wore a custom midnight blue silk jacquard double-breasted shawl collared evening jacket paired with matching trousers.

The actor, best known for his role in season one of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” has had several standout style moments over the summer. For the premiere of his action film “The Gray Man,” in July, Page went with a casual look, wearing a navy double-breasted suit jacket, matching trousers and gray sneakers. Later that month, Page attended the 2022 Comic-Con in San Diego to promote his film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” where he wore a casual Grayscale bomber jacket, which featured a box cut and a green metallic swirl design.