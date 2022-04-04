Regencycore Fashion Sees Increase in Searches Following ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Gilded Age’

The regencycore fashion trend has been on the rise since the first season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” aired in December 2020, captivating viewers with its fanciful and opulent costumes.

The hit TV show recently returned with its second season, which again delivered a slew of new Regency-era costumes that are influencing spring 2022 fashion trends. The costumes in “Bridgerton” were similar to those presented in HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age,” which debuted in January and focused on “old money” versus “new money” in high society New York City in the late 1800s.

According to a report from ShopStyle, a fashion discovery platform, both TV shows have caused a rise in interest in regencycore fashion and the garments that were popularized during the Regency era.

Most notably, the baby-doll dresses seen on the characters in “Bridgerton” proved to be the most influential on current fashion trends. The report indicates that “babydoll dress” increased in searches by 48 percent, while “Empire waist dress” increased by 36 percent, “puff sleeve dress” increased by 31 percent and “cotton poplin dress” increased by 29 percent. Additionally, the platform saw searches for “corsets” increase by 18 percent.

A still from “Bridgerton.” LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

For accessories, ShopStyle saw searches for “opera gloves” increased by 67 percent, “headbands” increased by 37 percent, “pearl earrings” increased by 26 percent and “ballet flats” increased by 20 percent.

While “Bridgerton” and “The Gilded Age” take place in the Regency era, both shows take a different approach to the costumes. “Bridgerton” leans into fanciful and fantastical outfits, with characters regularly embracing brightly colored dresses embellished with pearls, jewels and florals. “The Gilded Age” and its “old money” characters do dress opulently, but are not as flashy with their embellishments and accessories.

Regencycore fashion has already popped up in several spring 2022 designer collections, including among the likes of Markarian, Zimmermann, LoveShackFancy, Badgley Mischka and others.

A still from “The Gilded Age.” Photographer: Alison Cohen Rosa

READ MORE HERE:

How ‘The Gilded Age’ Addresses ‘Old Money’ Versus ‘New Money’ Through Costumes

‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Fashion to Wear This Spring

How the Characters of ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two Would Dress This Spring