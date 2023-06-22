Reggie Bush to Be Ambassador, Design Consultant for TravisMathew

Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush has signed on as an official ambassador for the TravisMathew golf and lifestyle brand.

Although TravisMathew has other ambassadors, including actor Chris Pratt, professional golfers Jon Rahm, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen, NFL quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo and NBA player Alex Caruso, the deal with Bush is more involved. He will be the first ambassador to work with the company’s product and design teams on golf, activewear and lifestyle collections.

In addition, a specific Reggie Bush collection is expected to be launched in 2024, probably in the spring.

“Growing up in Southern California myself, I’ve been a longtime admirer of TravisMathew,” Bush said. The brand’s genuine character and top-quality products perfectly align with my active lifestyle, whether I’m on or off the golf course. This collaboration is set to be refreshingly unique as we work together to create products that reflect my individual style. I am very excited to share my own distinctive aesthetic with the faithful TravisMathew consumers and contribute to the brand’s continued success as the newest member of the team.”

Bush, who was drafted in 2006 and played for the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, was also known for this style off the field and was deemed one of the best dressed players in the NFL during his career. He also dated Kim Kardashian on and off between 2007 and 2010.

The Huntington Beach, California-based TravisMathew started out as a men’s golf brand 15 years ago, was acquired by Callaway, expanded into a variety of lifestyle categories, launched womenswear and operates more than 30 stores. The goal, according to chief executive officer Ryan Ellis, is to grow into a $1 billion brand within the next five years.