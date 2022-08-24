×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Agrees Deal to Sell Yoox Net-a-porter to Farfetch, Alabbar

Beauty

Sephora Beefs Up Global Team

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion Takes Center Stage

Regina Hall Dazzles in Yellow Silk Top and Feathered Aliétte Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

The actress stars in the Netflix comedy alongside Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart.

Regina Hall at the premiere of
Kevin Hart at the premiere of
Mark Wahlberg at the premiere of
Kasia Kay and Rob Riggle at
Duckins Jacques at the premiere of
Regina Hall had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her newest movie “Me Time.”

On Tuesday, the actress walked the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a draped silk yellow top by The Sei paired with a feathered skirt by Aliétte and gold heels by Stuart Weitzman. Hall styled her hair loose curls and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Alison Edmond, who also works with Joey King, Jennifer Connelly and Luke Grimes.

Regina Hall at the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Regina Hall at Netflix’s “Me Time” held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Hall is part of the main cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy, which premieres Aug. 26, starring alongside Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez, among others, all of whom joined her on the red carpet.

“Me Time” tells the story of a stay-at-home dad who finally has some “me time” when his wife and kids are away. He decides to reconnect with his former best friend for a wild weekend, though things take a turn for the unexpected.

Jimmy O. Yang, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg Andrew Santino, and Tahj Mowry at the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jimmy O. Yang, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Andrew Santino and Tahj Mowry at the premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Hall is experiencing a big year so far as she starred in three movies, including “Master,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” and “Me Time.”

Earlier this year, Hall co-hosted the 2022 Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, marking the first time the coveted awards show had a host since 2018.

The awards show went without a host in 2019 after Hart stepped down from the post following the reemergence of homophobic tweets he’d posted years prior. The Academy kept up the tradition in 2020 and 2021.

