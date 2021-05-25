Today, Italian swimwear label Reina Olga is debuting an exclusive collaboration with supermodel Behati Prinsloo, with proceeds of the Behati x Reina Olga collection benefitting Save the Rhino Trust Namibia (which Prinsloo has been working with since 2019). The collaboration marks both Prinsloo’s and the female-owned and founded label’s first collaborations.

“I’m so excited to partner with Reina Olga for my very first swimsuit design collaboration. I’m also incredibly humbled that the proceeds will go to Save The Rhino Namibia,” Prinsloo told WWD. “Animal conservation has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Namibia, I’d spend so much time outdoors with black rhinos and other species which are now sadly endangered. I feel that it’s my responsibility to use my platform to advocate for the conservation of black rhinos in my homeland, and I do it with great pride. My love for fashion doesn’t end at modeling. Styling and design have always been interesting to me as well. That’s why it’s been a pleasure to partner with Reina Olga on this collaboration. I’ve been a fan of their swimsuits for years. The colors, the patterns and the unique silhouettes are so me!”

The collaboration was originally conceived in 2019, with plans to launch in 2020; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch was pushed back to 2021. The Behati x Reina Olga capsule, which was designed with discussions over WhatsApp for creative and mood board, includes six styles — three bikinis with tie bottoms, two maillots and one cover-up skirt.

The styles incorporate signature playful-yet-sexy elements (such as criss-cross, tie and cutout details), bright colors and animal prints, which the brand has become known for; new giraffe and vivid botanical prints can be seen throughout the Behati x Reina Olga capsule. The swimwear, made of 87 percent nylon and 13 percent elastane, comes in the brand’s 1, 2 and 3 sizing and will be exclusively sold on Reina Olga e-commerce.

“This collaboration is incredibly important to us as it’s the first time since launching the brand seven years ago that we officially partnered with an external figure. Behati is so effortlessly cool, rebellious and fun, that it immediately felt like the perfect match,” Reina Olga founder, Guia Cleps, told WWD. “We had been looking for the right cause to support both financially as well as contributing to raising awareness through our media channels, and STR trust felt like the right choice from the very beginning. It’s not a massive operation like the more known WWF or other organizations of that kind, and the beauty of being smaller is that every effort and every penny makes a tangible difference — that to us was fundamental.”

“We are so grateful for the support we have received over the years, it’s time we start to give back and support courses that need it. It’s a serious contribution: 100% of the net proceeds are being donated. We are so excited to be able to do this finally,” she added.