LONDON — Alighieri, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, David Koma, Halpern, Métier and Rejina Pyo are the six brands to be shortlisted for the British Fashion Council and Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2020. The winner will receive a cash prize of 200,000 pounds and a year’s worth of mentoring.

The winner will be revealed in May and the judging panel this year includes Edward Enninful, editor in chief of British Vogue; Caroline Rushm chief executive officer of the BFC; Paul Smith; Maria Hatzistefanis, founder of Rodial, and Natalie Kingham, buying director of Matchesfashion.

“The shortlisted designers have all demonstrated immense skill and business acumen to date,” said Enninful, while Rush added that “it is a very exciting lineup that shows the breadth of talent we have in the U.K.”

The shortlisted designers will take part in a mentoring program with the BFC’s business development team where they will have access to industry experts on areas such as business strategy, merchandising and international growth.

Last year, designer Grace Wales Bonner was the winner, while past recipients include Molly Goddard, Christopher Kane and Erdem.