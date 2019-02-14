IN THE RUNNING: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, David Koma, Rejina Pyo, Wales Bonner, A.w.a.k.e. Mode, as well as accessories labels Neous and Alighieri are among the London-based labels which have been shortlisted for this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

The winner of the initiative, which is in its 11th year, will receive mentoring over a twelve-month period and a cash prize of 200,000 pounds to help them grow their business. The mentorship will include consultancy across all areas of the business, from merchandising, to business strategy, e-commerce and international retail growth.

Previous winners include Christopher Kane, Molly Goddard, Peter Pilotto and Erdem and some of its key partners include British Vogue, Burberry, JD.com, Paul Smith Inc., Label/Mix, Rodial and Topshop.

“Now more than ever, it is essential for our industry to help and mentor new talent with the potential to become the next global fashion house,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council.

The shortlisted designers will be interviewed on Friday, March 15 by a panel of judges including Rush, Erdem Moralioglu, Rod Manley, the new chief marketing officer at Burberry and Paul Price, chief merchandising officer from Topshop. The winner will be announced on May 1.