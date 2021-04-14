This week, & Other Stories has revealed its collaboration capsule with designer Rejina Pyo.

“We regularly receive requests for collaborations, however & Other Stories stood out to me. I am excited to be collaborating with & Other Stories as it is a lovely opportunity to connect with their audience. This collection is a celebration of what Rejina Pyo is all about, dressing real women in pieces that add something special to their everyday lives,” Pyo told WWD.

The release follows the London-based, Seoul-born designer’s decision to step away from the fashion week calendar and shift to the see now, buy now model for spring 2021 onward. Much like her contemporary collections, the & Other Stories collaboration includes rtw designed for real life, complete with signature puff-sleeves and a cheery palette.

Garments range from Mulberry silk frocks and textured tops to a woven boxy blazer and pleated, high-waisted suiting shorts in sustainably sourced, premium materials such as organic cotton and wool (sourced through The Responsible Wool Standard).

“We have committed to operating a responsible business, which means continually working to improve our sustainability practices. We want to create pieces that evolve and maintain relevance over time and since this is also key for & Other Stories, we created a collection of our most iconic and beloved pieces, using beautiful responsibly sourced materials,” Pyo stated.

In addition to the seven global styles ranging from $119 to $249 in sizes XS to large and US 2 to 14, the European market includes an additional three styles (the full range from 55 to 175 pounds). The collection is available on stories.com and at select & Other Stories stores.