EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve

Remi Bader’s collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived.

The popular e-tailer’s first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve’s official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.

News of the Remi x Revolve collection was revealed in March, when Bader began sharing the design and development process. It marks the first time the fashion retailer partnered with an influencer to reveal the process.

“When we first announced Remi x Revolve, I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size or for my body,” Bader said. “Now, I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part.”

Remi Bader for the Remi x Revolve collection. Daniel Yoon/Courtesy of Revolve

She added, “The process over the past few months has shown that there is incredible interest and demand, and there is also a constant need to evolve, and understand customer needs. Being able to share the process, and provide step-by-step input from myself and my community has been instrumental, and I cannot wait to deliver the final product.”

Working as a fit model through the process, Bader collaborated closely with Revolve on the scale specifications of each style, ensuring that silhouettes aligned with her goal of body-conscious clothing without foregoing comfort.

The collection includes a range of sexy, elevated separates, from suiting to matching sets to dresses, in a color palette of saturated hues. The first release will be available on Revolve.com starting Aug. 10, with prices at $55 to $150.

Remi Bader for the Remi x Revolve collection. Daniel Yoon/Courtesy of Revolve

Bader became well-known on social media, particularly TikTok, for her realistic try-on hauls from popular labels such as Aritzia, Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others. She now has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and more than 450,000 on Instagram.

Revolve and Bader connected last year, when she did a realistic try-on haul from the popular e-tailer and highlighted its lack of range in size-inclusive product offerings and representation. In June 2021, Revolve invited Bader on a trip where she quickly became a fan favorite among its consumer base.

“We listen to our community every step of the way, and this is exactly how Remi x Revolve was born,” Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, said. “Within days of connecting, she joined us on her first Revolve trip, and we had an agreement in place to develop this collection, which has now been over a year in the making. We are so proud of it and excited to be able to offer this extended range of products and sizing to meet the Revolve customer’s aesthetic and lifestyle interests.”