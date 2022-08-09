×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Stitch Fit

Accessories

FN CEO Summit 2022: Nike North America GM Sarah Mensah About Empowering New Generation

EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve

The collection’s initial release, available Aug. 10, includes 15 styles with a second drop planned for September.

Revolve Womens, Remi X Revolve, Daniel
Mia Kang, Remi Bader, Amy Lefevre and Priscilla Del Castillo for the Remi x Revolve collection Daniel Yoon/Courtesy of Revolve

Remi Bader’s collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived.

The popular e-tailer’s first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve’s official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.

News of the Remi x Revolve collection was revealed in March, when Bader began sharing the design and development process. It marks the first time the fashion retailer partnered with an influencer to reveal the process.

“When we first announced Remi x Revolve, I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size or for my body,” Bader said. “Now, I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part.”

Related Galleries

Revolve Womens, Remi X Revolve, Daniel Yoon, Jenny Ryf, Remi Bader, Amy Lefevre, Priscilla Del Castillo, Mia Kang
Remi Bader for the Remi x Revolve collection. Daniel Yoon/Courtesy of Revolve

She added, “The process over the past few months has shown that there is incredible interest and demand, and there is also a constant need to evolve, and understand customer needs. Being able to share the process, and provide step-by-step input from myself and my community has been instrumental, and I cannot wait to deliver the final product.”

Working as a fit model through the process, Bader collaborated closely with Revolve on the scale specifications of each style, ensuring that silhouettes aligned with her goal of body-conscious clothing without foregoing comfort.

The collection includes a range of sexy, elevated separates, from suiting to matching sets to dresses, in a color palette of saturated hues. The first release will be available on Revolve.com starting Aug. 10, with prices at $55 to $150.

Revolve Womens, Remi X Revolve, Daniel Yoon, Jenny Ryf, Remi Bader, Amy Lefevre, Priscilla Del Castillo, Mia Kang
Remi Bader for the Remi x Revolve collection. Daniel Yoon/Courtesy of Revolve

Bader became well-known on social media, particularly TikTok, for her realistic try-on hauls from popular labels such as Aritzia, Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others. She now has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and more than 450,000 on Instagram.

Revolve and Bader connected last year, when she did a realistic try-on haul from the popular e-tailer and highlighted its lack of range in size-inclusive product offerings and representation. In June 2021, Revolve invited Bader on a trip where she quickly became a fan favorite among its consumer base.

“We listen to our community every step of the way, and this is exactly how Remi x Revolve was born,” Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, said. “Within days of connecting, she joined us on her first Revolve trip, and we had an agreement in place to develop this collection, which has now been over a year in the making. We are so proud of it and excited to be able to offer this extended range of products and sizing to meet the Revolve customer’s aesthetic and lifestyle interests.”

Revolve Womens, Remi X Revolve, Daniel Yoon, Jenny Ryf, Remi Bader, Amy Lefevre, Priscilla Del Castillo, Mia Kang
Priscilla Del Castillo, Remi Bader, Mia Kang and Amy Lefevre for the Remi x Revolve collection. Daniel Yoon/Courtesy of Revolve
Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Hot Summer Bags

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Remi Bader, Revolve Extended Size Collab:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad