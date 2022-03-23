Remi Bader and Revolve Team Up for Size-inclusive Collaboration

Remi Bader and Revolve are teaming up for a size-inclusive collaboration launching this fall.

The collection will feature a range of sizing from XXS to 3X, with the model sharing highlights of the design and development process with her community, marking the first time that the fashion retailer is partnering with a content creator to show the process.

“I have always struggled with wanting to wear trendy and cool clothes for my body, but growing up that was simply never an option,” Bader said. “A lot of retailers think that because you’re plus size, it means you automatically want to wear looser-fitting clothing, and that you don’t want to show skin.

Remi Bader for her Revolve collection. Courtesy of Revolve

“To me, it’s completely the opposite and I know a lot of my followers feel the same way,” she continued. “I’ve always dreamt of being able to wear sexier and more sophisticated clothing for my body and now I finally have the opportunity to bring this dream to life with Revolve. Every piece in the collection is something I was never able to find in my size or for my body and now I can make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part.”

Bader became well-known on social media, particularly TikTok, for her realistic try-on hauls from popular labels such as Aritzia, Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others. From there, she became more involved in the fashion world by being invited to New York Fashion Week and Revolve trips. She now has over 2 million followers on TikTok and nearly 400,000 on Instagram.

Remi Bader for her Revolve collection. Courtesy of Revolve

Revolve and Bader first connected last year, when she did a realistic try-on haul from the popular online retailer and highlighted its lack of range in size-inclusive product offerings and representation. Later that year in June, Revolve invited Bader on a trip where she quickly became a fan-favorite among its consumer base.

“Our community is the center of everything we do. Since we first connected with Remi over a year ago, we recognized how integral her voice would be to the conversation we were having around diversifying our sizing, since she was — and is — the customer,” Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at the Revolve Group, said. “We move quickly, and so while this has been months in the making, it was an immediate yes to working together. This is such an exciting evolution of Revolve’s ability to operate as a powerful platform for collaborators.”

Bader’s collaboration with Revolve will launch its first ready-to-wear collection in fall 2022.

