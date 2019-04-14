GRAND PRIZE: Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer will be awarded the “Guido Carli Prize,” which is given to Italian entrepreneurs and creative talents who stand out due to their excellence, professionalism and dedication.

The award ceremony, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, was established by Romana Liuzzo to celebrate the memory of her late grandfather Guido Carli, who was president of the Italian Bank for 15 years, as well as minister of the treasury in the late Eighties and early Nineties and president of Confindustria, the association of Italian entrepreneurs.

The ceremony will be held at Rome’s Palazzo Madama, the seat of Italy’s Senate, on May 10 when Italian politician and economist Gianni Letta, president of the “Guido Carli Prize” jury, will give the awards.

Other recipients of the prize have yet to be disclosed.

This is not the first recognition Ruffini has received for his entrepreneurial skills, as he was also awarded with the “Cavaliere del Lavoro,” or “Knight of Labour,” title last June and was bestowed with the annual Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, in November 2017.

Last year, the “Guido Carli Prize” awarded Yoox Net-a-porter chief executive officer Federico Marchetti; Dior women’s wear, accessories and haute couture artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, as well as Brooks Brothers president and ceo Claudio Del Vecchio, in addition to personalities from other industries.