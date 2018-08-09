EVERMORE: ReMode, the innovation and sustainable fashion forum set for Nov. 13 and 14 in Los Angeles, has added Michael Preysman, founder and chief executive officer of Everlane, to its lineup — which has now swelled to more than 100 speakers. Organizers also said the event is supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which includes collaborating with the Conscious Fashion Campaign and the U.N. Office for Partnerships.

Other confirmed speakers include: Andréa Mallard, chief marketing officer of Athleta; Paul Dillinger, vice president of product innovation at Levi Strauss & Co.; Jeff Carvalho, managing director, North American of Highsnobiety; Amy Hall, director of social consciousness at Eileen Fisher; Adam Taubenfligel, creative director and head of sustainability at Triarchy; Karla Gallardo, ceo and cofounder of Cuyana; Anu Bhardwaj, founder of Women Investing in Women; and Lawrence Lenihan, cofounder and co-ceo of Resonance. Additional speakers include Joey Zwillinger, cofounder and co-ceo of Allbirds; Mary Renner Beech, chief marketing officer of Kate Spade; Rati Sahi, chief merchant of The Real Real, and Bob Lamey, cofounder of Shopbop.

The alignment with the U.N. is also part of a “larger partnership with UBM Fashion that will include activities at Coterie and at the United Nations General Assembly 73rd session SDG Media Zone in September,” organizers of ReMode said. “The initiative aims to harness the power of retailers, media and celebrities to embrace impact-driven fashion brands to create positive change and drive conscious consumerism,” Organizers of ReMode said in a statement. “Supported by the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Conscious Fashion Campaign drives awareness and advocacy to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.”

Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, founder of ReMode, said the event was launched “to redefine the industry narrative and catalyze a positive transformation for brands to operate more responsibly on all fronts — socially, ethically and environmentally. With an impeccable lineup of thought leaders spanning innovation, sustainability and finance, ReMode will provide fashion decision-makers the ideas, solutions and contacts that will enable them to thrive.”

Additionally, ReMode is offering a “Hosted Buyer Program” and is inviting qualifying “decision-makers from established fashion brands and direct-to-consumer fashion start-ups to apply at Remode.com. In exchange for participating in eight valuable 10-minute meetings with innovative ReMode exhibitors, participants will receive: a complimentary pass, access to all sessions, workshops and networking events, as well as a travel and hotel allowance.”